2 months ago
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 2 months ago

UK PM May tells her lawmakers: 'I'll stay for as long as you want me'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has told lawmakers in her Conservative Party that she will stay as leader for as long as they want her to, one of her members of parliament said on Monday.

May apologised repeatedly for last week's botched election result, according to a member who was present.

"She said I'm the person who got us into this mess and I'm the one who is going to get us out of it," the lawmaker said.

"She said she will serve us as long as we want her."

Lawmakers added that there were no dissenting voices at the meeting and that the last thing Britain needed was another election or leadership race. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, William James and Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

