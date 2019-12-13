Moody's: UK credit rating challenges remain after Tory election win

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Friday that Britain’s credit rating challenges would remain despite a likely smooth exit from the European Union following a thumping win for the ruling Conservative party.

“Brexit-related uncertainty is unlikely to abate for more than a few months, given the relatively short transition period to which the Prime Minister is currently committed,” said Sarah Carlson, Moody’s senior vice president and lead UK sovereign analyst.

“The UK’s other credit challenges, such as heightened fiscal risks and low productivity, will remain material in the absence of significant policy shifts,” she added. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)