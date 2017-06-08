Nomura makes initial estimate of Conservatives winning 331 seats

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives could win 331 seats, enough for an outright majority in Britain's parliament, London-based analysts at Japanese bank Nomura estimated on Thursday, based on results from the exit poll and the first two seats to declare.

An exit poll commissioned by major broadcasters pointed to May's Conservatives falling short of an outright majority in the snap election she called in April, but results in two Labour strongholds showed a small swing to the Conservatives.

Nomura said it was still too early to give an accurate estimate of the likely result.

"When we have 10 percent of seats declared ... then we will have a better idea of how this is panning out," Nomura currency strategist Jordan Rochester wrote in a note to clients. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Michael Urquhart)