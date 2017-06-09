FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Nomura says model points to 338 Conservative seats, but not certain
June 9, 2017 / 12:26 AM / 2 months ago

Nomura says model points to 338 Conservative seats, but not certain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives could win 338 seats, enough for an outright majority in Britain's parliament, London-based analysts at Nomura estimated on Friday, based on results from the exit poll and the first 15 seats to declare.

An exit poll commissioned by major broadcasters pointed to May's Conservatives falling short of an outright majority in the snap election she called in April.

Late on Thursday in an earlier estimate, Nomura said its model pointed to the Conservatives winning 331 seats.

Nomura cautioned against viewing its model as giving a clear steer that May would win an outright majority, noting that an alternative version of its model put the Conservatives on just 317 seats, short of the 326 needed for a majority.

"It's still not plain sailing for Theresa May and it's not yet out of minority government territory," Nomura currency strategist Jordan Rochester wrote in a note to clients. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

