UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour widens to 10 points - Savanta ComRes poll

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has widened to 10 points, up from seven a few days ago, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper on Saturday ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

Support for Johnson’s Conservative Party rose by two points to 43% since the previous Savanta ComRes poll which was published on Wednesday, the polling firm said.

Labour fell by one point to 33%, the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were flat on 13% and the Brexit Party was down one point at 4%.

Savanta ComRes said its latest poll was conducted between Nov. 27 and 28, before an attack on Friday by a man who killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.

Several other polls published recently have shown the Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowing. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas)