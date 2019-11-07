Smaller pro-EU parties unveil electoral pact for UK election

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s smaller pro-European political parties have announced an electoral alliance where they will step aside for each other in 60 constituencies in the upcoming election in a bid to deny Prime Minister Boris Johnson a parliamentary majority.

The alliance between the Liberal Democrats, the welsh nationalists Plaid Cymru and Green Party along with some independent lawmakers is intended to give a free run to one candidate in each constituency who wants to overturn the decision to leave the European Union.

Heidi Allen, a former Conservative lawmaker who joined the Liberal Democrats and is standing down at December’s election, said the alliance was needed because the election is one of the most important in Britain’s recent history.

“This isn’t a normal election, anyone who tells you it is, is not being truthful, this is a general election that is all about Brexit,” Allen, who was involved in organising the pact, said at a news conference. The parties “know this general election is the last chance to change the path that this country is currently on.”