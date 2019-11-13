Royal Mail wins bid to block potential strikes, union says

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail has won a high court injunction seeking to block potential strikes by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the union said here on Wednesday.

The company had said last week it would go to court to block a potential strike by the CWU, due to be held around the time of the national election on Dec. 12 and in the traditionally busy run-up to Christmas.

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)