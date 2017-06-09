UK interior minister Rudd holds seat in election after recount

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd just managed to hold onto her seat in Thursday's national election, but she saw her previous 4,796 majority slashed to just 346 votes as her Conservative Party was predicted to lose its majority.

Rudd, who was one of the most visible ministers in the campaign, increased her share of the vote by 2.3 percent to 46.9 percent, but her Labour Party opponent increased his share by 11.1 percent to come within a whisker of winning the Hastings and Rye constituency. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)