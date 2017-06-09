UK Conservatives need to deliver an "open" Brexit - Scotland leader

EDINBURGH, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Conservatives need to talk to other political parties and find a way to deliver an "open" Brexit, Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said after the party failed to win a majority in a national election.

Davidson, who led the Scottish Conservatives to its best performance since 1983, said she supported Prime Minister Theresa May who has said she will form a new government with assistance from Northern Irish unionists and press on with talks with the European Union to secure a successful Brexit deal.

"We also have to listen to voters who did not give the UK (Conservative) party the mandate it sought. It is incumbent on us to listen to other parties in parliament and to people outside it about the best way forward," she told reporters.

"We are the only party with a plan for Britain... and after a year of upheaval we owe it to Britain to get on with it." (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by William Schomberg)