2 months ago
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

Scottish Conservatives want emphasis off immigration and on economy-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, June 12 (Reuters) - Scottish members of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives want Brexit talks to move away from a focus on control of immigration and back onto the economy, a source close to party's Scottish leader Ruth Davidson said.

"It's about a mode of shift in thinking," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"May has been arguing that it's about taking control of immigration, and we want to put the focus back on the economy," the source said.

May is battling to keep her party behind her after losing a parliamentary majority last week just before the start of divorce negotiations with the European Union.

The election has given Davidson, the party's Scottish leader, newly found leverage with 12 new Scottish seats, up from one in 2015.

May, who is seeking a deal to pass legislation with a small Northern Irish party, is eight seats short of an outright parliamentary majority. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)

