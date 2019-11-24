Bonds News
November 24, 2019 / 9:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

SNP would enter 'less formal arrangement' with Labour - Scottish first minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday the Scottish National Party would only ever enter into a “less formal arrangement” to support a minority government formed by the main opposition Labour Party.

“In terms of supporting a minority Labour government, I have been clear we wouldn’t have a formal coalition, it would be a less formal arrangement, and yes of course I would expect (Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party to respect Scotland’s right to choose our own future,” she told Sky News. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below