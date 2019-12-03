Market News
December 3, 2019

U.S. President Trump says UK PM Boris Johnson "very capable"

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not want to interfere in Britain’s election, but that he thought current Prime Minister Boris Johnson was very capable and would do a good job.

“I think Boris is very capable and I think he’ll do a good job,” Trump said in London, where he is attending a meeting of NATO leaders.

Trump also reaffirmed his support for Brexit - the central objective of Johnson’s election campaign. Britain holds its election on Dec. 12. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Alistair Smout)

