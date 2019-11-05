Publisher Wilmington says UK budget delay to push back some revenue

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Publisher Wilmington Plc said it was on track to deliver on financial expectations for this year but would see a chunk of its revenues shift towards the second half due to the impact on its Professional division of Britain’s snap December election and resulting delay in the Autumn Budget.

Wilmington said the shift in the government’s budget announcement until after the election means that related money it would have previously earned in November will now not be recognised until the second half of its financial year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)