Johnson to unveil new goal for emission cuts ahead of Biden summit - FT

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides past an electric public bus on the day that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outlined plans to place a levy on the most polluting vehicles in London, Britain, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new pledge to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The country will commit to steeper cuts this week ahead of a U.S. climate summit that will be hosted by President Joe Biden, FT reported here, citing people briefed on the plan.

Emissions from international aviation and shipping were likely to be included in Britain’s new target, the paper added.

Biden has invited leaders from roughly 40 countries including China, India, Brazil and Russia, and is planning a pledge to cut its greenhouse emissions by at least half and securing agreements from allies for faster reductions.

Britain is also preparing to host the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in November.