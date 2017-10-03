FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish government says "no" to fracking
October 3, 2017 / 1:43 PM / in 17 days

Scottish government says "no" to fracking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Scottish government will not support the development of fracking after a public consultation found overwhelming opposition to the practice, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

Scotland imposed a moratorium on fracking in 2015 and that will now remain in place for the foreseeable future.

“The decision taken today means fracking cannot and will not take place in Scotland,” Paul Wheelhouse told the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh.

“Taking account of available evidence and the strength of public opinion, my judgment is that Scotland should say ‘no’ to fracking.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

