Scottish government says "no" to fracking

EDINBURGH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Scottish government will not support the development of fracking after a public consultation found overwhelming opposition to the practice, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

Scotland imposed a moratorium on fracking in 2015 and that will now remain in place for the foreseeable future.

“The decision taken today means fracking cannot and will not take place in Scotland,” Paul Wheelhouse told the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh.

“Taking account of available evidence and the strength of public opinion, my judgment is that Scotland should say ‘no’ to fracking.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)