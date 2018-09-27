UK energy regulator takes compliance action over energy supplier complaints

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator said on Thursday it has four cases open against UK energy suppliers over their poor handling of customer complaints, following a bi-annual survey.

Energy market regulator Ofgem said it has opened compliance cases into First Utility, Ovo Energy and Utilita and is expanding a recent case on Iberdrola SA’s ScottishPower.

The regulator also said it was requiring all other domestic suppliers surveyed - Centrica’s British Gas, Innogy SE’s Npower, Utility Warehouse, SSE, EDF’s EDF Energy, E.ON and Co-operative Energy - to provide improvement plans on how they will deal with complaints and provide appropriate updates. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Nina Chestney)