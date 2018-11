LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A British price cap on the most widely used domestic energy tariffs will come into force on Jan. 1, 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday.

The cap, set at 1,137 pounds ($1,487) per year, will give around 11 million customers cheaper prices and save British households a total of around 1 billion pounds, Ofgem said. ($1 = 0.7658 pounds) (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)