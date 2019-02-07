Energy
February 7, 2019 / 7:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British energy bills to rise by 117 pounds a year - regulator

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s regulator said on Thursday it would let energy suppliers raise the annual price cap by 117 pounds ($151.35) from April 1.

Ofgem was tasked by parliament to set a limit after lawmakers said customers were being overcharged for electricity and gas. Prime Minister Theresa May had called the tariffs a “rip-off”.

The cap for average annual consumption will rise to 1,254 pounds from 1,137 pounds. ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below