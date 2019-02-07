British energy bills to rise by 117 pounds a year - regulator

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s regulator said on Thursday it would let energy suppliers raise the annual price cap by 117 pounds ($151.35) from April 1.

Ofgem was tasked by parliament to set a limit after lawmakers said customers were being overcharged for electricity and gas. Prime Minister Theresa May had called the tariffs a “rip-off”.

The cap for average annual consumption will rise to 1,254 pounds from 1,137 pounds. ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)