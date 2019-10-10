Company News
Britain can meet power supply, demand this winter even with Brexit-National Grid

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain will be able to meet power and gas demand this winter, even in the event of a departure from the European Union, National Grid said in its 2019/20 winter outlook report on Thursday.

National Grid expects total winter gas demand to be 52.3 billion cubic metres, slightly higher than last year.

The so-called de-rated margin, or surplus power margin, is forecast at 7.8 gigawatts (GW), 0.7 GW more than the forecasted margin of winter 2018/19.

“We anticipate no additional adequacy or operability challenges for the coming winter as a result of the UK’s planned exit from the EU,” the grid operator said in the report. (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

