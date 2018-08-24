ScottishPower to increase energy prices from Oct. 8

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - ScottishPower will increase its standard variable gas and electricity prices by an average of 3.7 percent from Oct. 8, the firm said on Friday.

The increase is due to a rise in wholesale energy costs of more than 20 percent since April, ScottishPower said.

“More than two-thirds of our customers are on fixed price products or other tariffs not impacted by this price change,” Neil Clitheroe, chief executive of retail, said in a statement.

“Those customers affected by the price change will be contacted and offered the opportunity to move to a fixed price tariff alternative and avoid this increase,” he added (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)