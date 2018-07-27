FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK energy supplier Iresa has ceased trading -Ofgem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) -

* British energy supplier Iresa has ceased trading, energy market regulator Ofgem said on Friday

* Iresa has less than 100,000 domestic customers

* The energy supply of Iresa customers will continue as normal and their outstanding credit balances are protected under Ofgem’s safety net, the regulator said

* Ofgem will choose a new supplier to take on Iresa’s customers. This supplier will contact customers individually when this process is complete (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

