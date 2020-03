LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Grid has plans in place to keep the lights on throughout the coronavirus outbreak as more people than usual remain at home, it said on Wednesday.

“We have well-developed procedures in place to manage the effects of a pandemic and have analysed anticipated effects on electricity supply and demand of mass self-isolation of the UK’s workforce,” the grid operator said. (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman)