UK's May to have regular meeting with head of Conservative 1922 group- spokesman

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the chairman of the influential Conservative 1922 committee on Tuesday for a regular meeting, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The spokesman would not disclose the content of the meeting, but the committee, which groups Conservative lawmakers, agreed last month to demand a clear timetable for May’s departure. May had offered to step down if her Brexit deal was approved. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)