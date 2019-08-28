UK Labour's Abbott says PM Johnson aiming for a coup against parliament

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to limit lawmakers’ opportunity to derail his Brexit plans represents a coup against parliament, Labour home affairs spokeswoman Diane Abbott said on Wednesday.

Johnson will announce his new legislative agenda on Oct. 14 in a move that will effectively shut parliament from mid-September and reduce the parliamentary time in which lawmakers could try and block a no-deal Brexit - his boldest move yet in the push to take the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31.

“Boris Johnson is aiming for a coup against parliament. Against you the voters and your political representatives. For a disastrous No Deal,” Abbott said in a tweet. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)