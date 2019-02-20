Revised Brexit accord being hammered out now - Bloomberg cites Spanish foreign minister

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A revised Brexit accord is being hammered out at the moment, Bloomberg quoted Spain’s foreign minister as saying.

“I think the accord is being hammered out now, without having to go to Sharm El-Sheikh to do it,” Josep Borrell was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in an interview at the ministry’s palace in Madrid. “There’s contact all the time.”

He said the EU did not want to reopen the treaty but that it could be “interpreted, or complemented with explanations that may be satisfactory,” Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)