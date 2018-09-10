FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aquis Exchange to open Paris venue in preparation for Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exchange services group Aquis Exchange said on Monday it planned to set up a venue in Paris in preparation for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Aquis, which operates the pan-European cash equities trading venue Aquis Exchange and develops and licenses exchange software to third parties, said the move was to ensure continued services to members after Brexit.

Aquis, which has filed applications with the relevant French authorities, said it would open an office in Paris and be classed as an investment firm authorised to operate a multilateral trading facility. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)

