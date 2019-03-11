Advice from UK's top lawyer on Brexit deal will be published before Tuesday debate - minister

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday and advice from the government’s top lawyer will be published before that debate begins, junior Brexit minister Robin Walker said on Monday.

May tasked Attorney General Geoffrey Cox with securing concessions from the EU to address pro-Brexit lawmakers’ concerns that an insurance policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland could trap the UK in the bloc’s trade rules.

“That advice will be published before this house sits tomorrow,” Walker said when asked by a lawmaker when parliament would get to see Cox’s updated advice on the so-called Irish backstop. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)