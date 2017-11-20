RPT-Frankfurt out of race for EBA, Dublin leads Paris -sources

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Dublin and Paris went into a runoff on Monday to host the European Banking Authority after Britain leaves the EU, diplomatic sources said after second round in which Frankfurt was eliminated.

One source said Dublin was only one vote short of a 14-country majority. Ireland has, among other arguments, secured something of a sympathy vote from fellow governments who concede that it will be the hardest hit of the 27 by Brexit.