FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus welcomed on Thursday news that an agreement had been reached between the European Union and the United Kingdom on future trading relations.

The company also said in a statement that Airbus was pleased the potential disruption from a no-deal scenario had been avoided.