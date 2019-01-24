Airbus CEO sees 'harmful decisions' for British presence in a no-deal Brexit

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Airbus warned on Thursday it could shift future wing-building out of Britain in the absence of a smooth exit from the European Union, predicting “potentially very harmful decisions” for its British presence in the event of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

Airbus chief executive Tom Enders acknowledged there would be no immediate change in its industrial presence, due to the aerospace industry’s long cycles, but issued his sharpest warning yet that future jobs are at risk.

“The UK’s aerospace sector now stands at the precipice,” Enders said in a video released on Airbus’ website.

“If there is a no-deal Brexit, we at Airbus will have to make potentially very harmful decisions for the UK.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Darren Schuettler)