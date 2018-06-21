Airbus says no-deal Brexit would force it to reconsider UK presence

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Airbus issued its strongest warning yet over the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying a separation without a final deal between Britain and the EU would force it to reconsider its long-term position in the country.

In a memorandum issued late on Thursday, Airbus also said current plans for a transition period ending in December 2020 were too short for the planemaker to adapt its supply chain and would mean no further expansion in its UK supplier base. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Tom Brown)