EU envoys to discuss Brexit at 0830 GMT Friday -diplomatic sources

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The 27 national envoys to European Union hub Brussels will get an update on the latest in the trade talks with Britain at 0830 GMT on Friday, diplomatic sources in the bloc said.

They added that the EU was now seeing the weekend as a target date for sealing the elusive new deal with Britain, though London said earlier on Thursday that chances for an agreement were less than 50%.