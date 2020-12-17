EU envoys to discuss Brexit at 0830 GMT Friday -diplomatic sources

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 13, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The 27 national envoys to European Union hub Brussels will get an update on the latest in the trade talks with Britain at 0830 GMT on Friday, diplomatic sources in the bloc said.

They added that the EU was now seeing the weekend as a target date for sealing the elusive new deal with Britain, though London said earlier on Thursday that chances for an agreement were less than 50%.