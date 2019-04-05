Support from EU envoys for long Brexit lag - official

BRUSSELS, April 5 (Reuters) - Ambassadors of European Union countries expressed broad support for European Council President Donald Tusk’s idea of a long, flexible delay to the Brexit deadline at a meeting on Friday in Brussels, a senior EU official said.

Prime Minister Theresa May asked the EU earlier on Friday for a second extension of the date on which Britain is to leave the EU, this time until June 30.

The official, who asked not to be named, said however, that some EU countries insisted on assurances of sincere cooperation from Britain during any long extension, which the EU leaders’ chairman Tusk wants to be up to a year.

The official also said that some countries insisted that before any extension is granted, they would have to see a clear plan from Britain on how it intends to get out of the current deadlock and approve the EU withdrawal agreement. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)