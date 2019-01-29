UK parliament votes for amendment I on ruling out no-deal Brexit

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favour of a proposal calling on the government to rule out leaving the European Union without a deal.

The 318 to 310 vote went against Prime Minister Theresa May, who says the only way to take a so-called no deal Brexit off the table is to vote in favour of an agreement with the EU.

The so called Spelman amendment “rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship.”

But the amendment does not say how it would compel the government to stop a no-deal Brexit. (Reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)