UK lawmaker pulls Brexit proposal on no-deal impact

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry said on Thursday she would withdraw a proposal due to be voted on in parliament which called on the government to publish its analysis of the impact of a no-deal Brexit on business and trade.

Before the votes were due to begin, Soubry said she would not press her amendment, which was expected to garner support among many lawmakers, and instead seek further talks with the government. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)