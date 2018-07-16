UK PM May accepts amendments by pro-Brexit lawmakers on customs law - spokesman

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will accept four changes to its customs legislation proposed by eurosceptics within her party on a law designed to create a functioning and independent customs policy, her spokesman said on Monday.

“We will be accepting those four amendments,” the spokesman told reporters. “We accepted them because we believe that they are consistent with the White Paper we published last week.” (Reporting By Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by William James)