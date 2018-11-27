UK to publish Brexit economic analysis on Wednesday -PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The British government will publish its economic analysis of a range of different Brexit scenarios on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month the government bowed to pressure from lawmakers to publish the analysis, including comparing May’s Brexit deal to remaining in the European Union, before parliament votes on the deal on Dec 11.

May’s spokesman also said the government would not be revoking the Article 50 notice which triggered the process of leaving the bloc. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)