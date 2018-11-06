UK Brexiteer Banks's insurance company and Leave.EU fined over data breaches

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s data watchdog said on Tuesday it was fining Brexit campaigner Arron Banks’s insurance company and the Leave.EU campaign for serious breaches of electronic marketing regulations.

The Information Commissioner’s office said in a report that Eldon Insurance and Leave.EU would each be fined 60,000 pounds ($78,370). Leave.EU will be fined an additional 15,000 pounds for a separate breach.

“We are investigating allegations that Eldon Insurance Services Limited shared customer data obtained for insurance purposes with Leave.EU,” it said.

In a response, Leave.EU said: “All of our companies take data protection extremely seriously.” ($1 = 0.7656 pounds) (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)