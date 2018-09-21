FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK says disappointed by Scottish court decision on Article 50 reversal case

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The British government said it was disappointed by a ruling from Scotland’s highest court on Friday that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) should consider whether the United Kingdom can unilaterally change its mind about leaving the European Union.

The Court of Session said the ECJ should consider whether Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the formal means by which Britain signalled its intention to leave the bloc, could be reversed.

“We are disappointed by the decision of the court. We are giving it careful consideration,” a British government spokesman said in a statement.

“But as the government has repeatedly said, we are committed to implementing the result of the (2016) referendum and will not be revoking Article 50.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

