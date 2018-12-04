Britain can end Brexit unilaterally says top EU court adviser

LUXEMBOURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice’s Advocate General said on Tuesday Britain has the right to withdraw its Brexit notice from the European Union unilaterally.

“Advocate General Campos Sanchez-Bordona proposes that the Court of Justice should declare that Article 50 ... allows the unilateral revocation of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU,” the bloc’s top court said in a statement.

While the Advocate General’s opinions are not binding, the court tends to follow them in its final rulings.

The UK parliament begins five days of debates on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit on Tuesday and will vote on the proposed deal she has sealed with the EU on Dec.11.