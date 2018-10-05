FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECJ to hear case on whether UK alone can reverse Brexit on Nov. 27 -source

EDINBURGH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice has set a Nov. 27 date for a hearing to decide whether Britain’s parliament can unilaterally change its mind on Brexit, a legal source told Reuters.

“We have our hearing on November 27 at 9am” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “This shows the ECJ is moving at breakneck speed on this case.” No one at the ECJ was available to comment. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary in Edinburgh and Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; editing by Stephen Addison)

