Scottish court rules UK cannot stop Brexit case going to ECJ-lawyer

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The British government cannot stop a case seeking to determine whether the UK can unilaterally reverse Brexit being considered by Europe’s top court, Scotland’s Court of Session ruled on Thursday according to a lawyer close to the case.

Scottish politicians opposed to Brexit have asked for a ruling to clarify whether Britain could withdraw its notification that it would leave the European Union without permission for the bloc’s other.

The government had sought to appeal the decision by the Scottish court that the case should be heard by the European Court of Justice but this was rejected, lawyer Jolyon Maugham said on Twitter. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; Editing by Michael Holden)