FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 8, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Scottish judges reject challenge over Britain's ability to reverse Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Scottish judges on Friday rejected a bid by pro-EU campaigners to ask the European Court of Justice to rule on whether Britain alone can reverse its decision to leave the European Union.

The decision is a defeat for those who argue that if the British parliament decides that the final Brexit deal is not good enough, Britain could choose to remain in the world’s biggest trading bloc without permission from the other 27 members. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.