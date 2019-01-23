UK PM May: attempts to delay Brexit do not solve the issue

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said attempts by some lawmakers to use parliamentary procedure to delay Brexit did not address the underlying decision about how Britain should leave the European Union.

“What we have seen is amendments seeking to engineer a situation where Article 50 is extended - that does not solve the issue, there will always be a point of decision. The decision remains the same: no deal, a deal or no Brexit,” May told parliament on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)