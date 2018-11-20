UK Supreme Court rejects government bid to appeal Brexit reversal case

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an application from the British government to try to stop Europe’s top court from examining a case seeking to determine whether the country can unilaterally reverse Brexit.

Scottish politicians who are opposed to Britain exiting the European Union want the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to clarify whether London can withdraw its notification to leave without permission from the EU’s other member states.

The British government had asked the Supreme Court to hear an appeal to prevent the case being referred to the ECJ on the grounds that whether or not Britain could reverse the decision was immaterial, since ministers had no intention of doing so.

The ECJ is due to hear the case on Nov. 27. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)