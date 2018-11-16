UK Supreme Court says will consider government appeal in Brexit reversal case

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Supreme Court said on Friday it would consider whether to hear an appeal from the British government which wants to stop Europe’s top court from examining a case seeking to determine whether the country can unilaterally reverse Brexit.

Scotland’s Court of Session ruled last week that the government could not prevent the European Court of Justice hearing the case on Nov. 27.

However, the government has now asked the Supreme Court for permission to appeal that decision.

“The court is aware of the urgency of this matter,” Britain’s top court said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Costas Pitas)