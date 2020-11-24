Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK will remain global leader for asset management after Brexit: Sunak

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak looks on during BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain November 22, 2020. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he was determined that the United Kingdom would remain a global leader for asset management after Brexit.

“We’re beginning a new relationship with the EU. And as we do so, we are determined that the UK will remain a global leader for asset management,” Sunak said in comments to a conference organised by The Investment Association, an industry group.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones

