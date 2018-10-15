FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

AstraZeneca halts UK investments due to Brexit uncertainties - Le Monde

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has suspended investments in Britain due to the lack of clarity over the country’s departure from the European Union, the pharmaceutical firm’s non-executive chairman Leif Johansson told France’s Le Monde newspaper.

“If a transition deal does not make clear what will happen in the future, we will maintain our decision not to invest,” Le Monde quoted Johansson as saying in an interview published on Monday.

The company has already spent 40 million pounds ($53 million) stockpiling medicines in Britain and continental Europe to prevent supply disruptions if the two sides fail to reach a withdrawal agreement.

Some pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca have warned of medicine shortages in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

$1 = 0.7602 pounds Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Potter

