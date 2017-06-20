UK car industry says full EU deal not possible over two years

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Britain's car industry said it does not believe the UK will be able to strike a full and comprehensive Brexit deal with the European Union during the course of two-year talks and must secure interim arrangements to help safeguard the sector.

"Our biggest fear is that, in two years' time, we fall of a cliff edge - no deal, outside the single market and customs union and trading on inferior WTO (World Trade Organisation) terms," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

"We need government to seek an interim arrangement." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)